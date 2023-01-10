ADVERTISEMENT

MCC’s ‘Swachch’ initiative

January 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shivakumar inspecting a trash dumpsite that was beautified with wall paintings in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 65 places where solid wastes used to be dumped in wards across Mysuru city were beautified by ensuring that trash was not thrown again on Tuesday. This was done by spreading awareness against littering wastes in public places. The unhygienic spots were beautified with wall paintings and the sites were cleaned and made stink-free. Mayor Shivakumar had told the MCC staff to identify 65 sites in the city where trash is dumped, and make them look different incorporating novel ideas so that trash was not thrown at the sites by the residents.

