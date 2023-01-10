HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC’s ‘Swachch’ initiative

January 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 65 places where solid wastes used to be dumped in wards across Mysuru city were beautified by ensuring that trash was not thrown again on Tuesday. This was done by spreading awareness against littering wastes in public places. The unhygienic spots were beautified with wall paintings and the sites were cleaned and made stink-free. Mayor Shivakumar had told the MCC staff to identify 65 sites in the city where trash is dumped, and make them look different incorporating novel ideas so that trash was not thrown at the sites by the residents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.