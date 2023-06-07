ADVERTISEMENT

MCC’s new parking plan

June 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

After being unsuccessful in realising its wish of constructing a multilevel parking facility on land in front of Mysuru’s suburban bus-stand, the Mysuru City Corporation is now mulling over building a multi-storied parking lot close to the busy D. Devaraj Urs Road.

The land behind Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road, off D.D. Urs Road, has been considered for the parking facility.

“I have discussed this (land for parking on Vinoba Road) with the Deputy Commissioner. I’m planning to meet him on this issue in a day or two. I don’t have the complete details of the land but it is suitable for the plan that the MCC has in easing the parking crisis in the Central Business District,” said Mayor Shivakumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor said traffic congestion inside the city center can be eased to a large extent if the parking facility becomes a reality. “We could introduce a shuttle service to key locations in the CBD from the parking point. This is just an idea. The land availability needs to be discussed with the DC before we plan anything big,” he said.

The Town Hall parking that was developed by the MCC is not available to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US