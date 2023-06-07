MCC’s new parking plan

June 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MYSURU

After being unsuccessful in realising its wish of constructing a multilevel parking facility on land in front of Mysuru’s suburban bus-stand, the Mysuru City Corporation is now mulling over building a multi-storied parking lot close to the busy D. Devaraj Urs Road.

The land behind Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road, off D.D. Urs Road, has been considered for the parking facility.

“I have discussed this (land for parking on Vinoba Road) with the Deputy Commissioner. I’m planning to meet him on this issue in a day or two. I don’t have the complete details of the land but it is suitable for the plan that the MCC has in easing the parking crisis in the Central Business District,” said Mayor Shivakumar.

The Mayor said traffic congestion inside the city center can be eased to a large extent if the parking facility becomes a reality. “We could introduce a shuttle service to key locations in the CBD from the parking point. This is just an idea. The land availability needs to be discussed with the DC before we plan anything big,” he said.

The Town Hall parking that was developed by the MCC is not available to the public.

