MCC’s mega debris clearing drive on Outer Ring Road begins

February 27, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the Mysuru City Corporation has embarked on a mega drive of clearing heaps of debris dumped on the sides of Outer Ring Road at several places in the city, there is a demand from the residents living in areas abutting the six-lane carriageway for a permanent solution to the endless menace.

A similar drive of cleaning the Ring Road from debris was carried out sometime ago, with a warning by the MCC against dumping again on the road, after a mammoth load of wastes removed from the road in a one-time operation.

After a brief lull, the dumping resumed as loads of construction and demolition wastes were dumped along the vacant land on the road causing a big nuisance to the residents besides spoiling the city’s image. All kinds of waste, including animal wastes, are dumped.

Amidst the MCC’s drive which will go on for four days, the local residents and business establishments have sought a solution that prevents any more dumping of wastes on the stretches. A system has to be established wherein such happenings are fully stopped by the authorities otherwise the dumping will resume after sometime, turning the stretches once again into waste dump yards.

The vehicles dumping wastes must be seized and hefty fines have to be imposed on those throwing wastes on the road besides booking cases, the local demand.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, who held discussions with Mayor Shivakumar and MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy recently, suggested carrying out a drive for clearing debris roping in the newly-formed panchayats and municipal councils. Engineers and staff will monitor the four-drive that uses earth movers and trucks for clearing debris along the 43.5-km road.

Burning of waste has become a big nuisance in the vicinity with MCC getting continuous complaints from residents on waste burning causing suffocation for the immediate residents.