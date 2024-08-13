MCCI seeks extension of closing deadline for businesses in Mysuru till 1 a.m.

The Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has urged Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikant Reddy to allow business establishments in the city to operate till 1 a.m.

The demand from MCCI to extend the closure deadline for business establishments comes in the wake of the State government extending a similar concession to hotels, bars, shops, and other licensed establishments in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits recently.

Such an extension in Mysuru was necessary in view of the upcoming Dasara festival, pointed out MCCI president K.B. Lingaraju in a press statement.

Mr. Lingaraju said there was a huge scope for promoting tourism in Mysuru. The extension of business hours till 1 a.m. will not only ensure employment to a large number of people, but also promote business and commerce activities.

People, who work in the night, find it difficult to find food. By extending the closure deadline, workers and tourists arriving in the city in the night will get food to eat, the MCCI said while urging the Deputy Commissioner to take a decision on extending the business hours.