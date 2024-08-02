MCCI delegation to visit Wayanad; to focus on permanent rehabilitation

A delegation of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) will be visiting the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala as part of their efforts to provide rehabilitation to the victims of the disaster.

An emergency meeting of MCCI held on July 31 (Wednesday) under the leadership of its president MCCI and attended by former president of FKCCI Sudhakar S. Shetty and representatives of other industry bodies in Mysuru decided to extend full support to the victims of the landslide disaster in Wayanad.

The participants of the meeting contacted the president of Wayanad Chamber of Commerce Johny Patani and discussed and analysed the current situation in Wayanad.

“During the meeting, it was decided to give more focus on permanent rehabilitation instead of sending relief materials like water, ready-to-eat food, and beverages, which are ultimately misused or wasted. The Centre and State Governments had already sent National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Madras Engineering Group (MEG) to ground zero with all necessary relief work,” the press statement issued by MCCI pointed out.

In a statement, the honorary secretary of MCCI Shivaji Rao A.K. has requested the heads of various industry bodies and associations in Mysuru district not to send relief materials in a hurry as they same not reach the needy. A delegation of MCCI and FKCCI with the support of Wayanad Chamber of Commerce will shortly visit the affected places with a focus on extending the required support for permanent relief and rehabilitation to the landslide victims.

The meeting convened by MCCI was also attended by T. Dinesh, Joint Director of District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru, who has been appointed as nodal officer for security and relief work.

The others attending the meeting included President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association C Narayana Gowda, Secretary of Mysuru District Small Scale Industries Association C M Subramanian, President of Mysuru District Distributors’ Association Lakhan Naik, President of Hotel Owners’ Credit Co-operative Society Narayana Hegde, Vice President of Yadavgiri Industries’ Association Rajashekaran, besides representatives of Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association and Metagalli Industries Association.

