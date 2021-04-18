Karnataka

MCC withdraws nod to hold religious festivals

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Akshy Sridhar on Saturday said the corporation has withdrawn the permission given earlier to organise religious festivals in the jurisdiction of the corporation with immediate effect.

Holding religious functions and festivals have been banned in the corporation limits, he said in a release.

He said staff of hotels, bar and restaurants who come in contact with online delivery persons, staff of malls, supermarkets and marriage halls, drivers of buses and autorickshaws should get themselves tested for COVID-19 every fortnight.

Permission for organising marriages and birthdays will be given as per guidelines of the government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 1:05:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mcc-withdraws-nod-to-hold-religious-festivals/article34347426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY