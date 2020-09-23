MCC will hold monthly water adalats to address water bill issues, says Mayor

Mangaluru City Corporation will resume holding monthly water adalats to address issues in water bills starting from next month, according to Mayor Diwakar.

He told the meeting of the council on Tuesday that the adalats will be conducted in the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh and in its zonal office in Surathkal.

When the meeting began some councillors urged the Mayor to resume holding the adalats as anomalies in water bills can be addressed on the spot.

The Mayor said that each councillor has been allocated ₹25 lakh as area development fund for taking up development works in their respective wards. Of the sanctioned fund, ₹15 lakh can be used for road and drain projects and the balance for street light and water supply related projects.

Mr. Diwakar told the council that the corporation will send a proposal to the government to name the road connecting Naguri (Padil) with Mangaluru Junction Railway Station after former Defence Minister and Railway Minister late George Fernandes who was instrumental in getting the Konkan Railway Project and making it a reality.

Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said that the corporation will hold monthly coordination meeting with other government departments including the Railways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve issues which crop up while taking up various projects.