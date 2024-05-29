MCC warns of slapping fines for not segregating waste

Lack of waste segregation at source – wet and dry – has become a worrying factor for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which has now resolved to crackdown on non-segregation of solid wastes by imposing fines on those flouting the directive.

The fine amount will go up if the residents and the commercial establishments continue to flout the segregation rules.

In the absence of segregation at source, the pourakarmikas are forced to separate the wastes after collecting it from residents and commercial and business establishments.

Citing the laws that strictly mandates the segregation of waste at source, the MCC has asked the residents and business and commercial establishments to strictly comply with the rules, segregating the waste at source before handing over to the pourakarmikas.

The residents have to pay up to a fine of ₹200 for non-segregation of waste for the first time and ₹500 for flouting the rule for the second time. Likewise, they shall be fined if they do not segregate the waste at source, the MCC said.

In the case of commercial establishments, a fine of ₹500 will be imposed for the first time if they do not separate the waste and ₹1,000 for the second time for breaking the rule.

In a release here, the MCC commissioner said a fine of ₹500 will be imposed for the first time on those throwing waste in drains and a penalty of ₹1,000 on them for the second time.

The MCC has also warned of slapping fines for burning dry waste and also e-waste. A fine of ₹200 will be charged from those burning waste like dry leaves and ₹500 will be imposed for the second time for burning the dry wastes. Those burning plastic wastes and other dry wastes, shall be slapped a fine of ₹500 for the first time and ₹1,000 for the second time, the note said.

A fine of ₹1,000 will be slapped for burning e-waste and the fine amount will go up to ₹5,000 for burning the electronic waste for the second time.

Bulk waste generators like hotels, hostels, government offices, wedding halls, malls, commercial buildings, event and exhibition venues have been strictly told to handle wastes generated in their premises. They have been asked to segregate the waste and dispose as they had been asked. Otherwise, they shall be fined ₹ 20,000 for the first time for flouting the directive and ₹50,000 for the second time.

When contacted, MCC Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh said the MCC has now mandated, as per the new rules, that the bulk waste generators have to handle wastes generated in their premises on their own, setting up waste recycling units. “Not all have done it but some of them are doing it.”

For residents, the pourakarmikas will ask for segregating the waste if it has to be disposed of even after they fail to segregate the waste at source after paying the fines.

