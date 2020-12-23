MCC warns against illegal cutting of roads

In a warning to those engaged in indiscriminate road cutting, the Mysuru City Corporation on Tuesday said that it would levy three times the fee fixed for road cutting if it was done without taking approval.
If the person or an agency failed to set right the cut road to its original state after it was cut open for carrying out necessary works, then such parties have to pay double the charge fixed for road cutting.
The MCC has clarified that it is mandatory for those planning to cut road to seek its permission besides pay the prescribed fee depending on the kind of road they are going to cut open for carrying out the works.
In view of frequent road cutting for works related to buildings, drinking water connection, UGD connection and electricity connection, the MCC has fixed road cutting fee and approval for the same from the respective zonal offices was mandatory, said MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.
The road cutting fee is ₹1,200 for asphalt road besides 10% deposit and 18% GST; ₹2,000 for concrete road besides 10% deposit and 18% GST, and ₹800 for footpath besides 10% deposit and 18% GST.
