MCC urged to constitute ward committees

A section of citizens and social activists have demanded the constitution of ward committees within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday the citizens including G.R. Vidyaranya, Malavika Gubbivani, and.Bhamy V .Shenoy said this should be constituted as per the KMC Act, 1976 and the 74th amendment of the Constitution.

The activists said this was imperative for people’s participation in a democracy to ensure transparency and accountability in administration.

The demand for area sabha and ward committee is not an old one and several efforts have been made in the past 10 years, according to the social activists who alleged that the MCC has been unresponsive so far, forcing them to approach the High Court.

Explaining the background to the PIL filed in the High Court, the activists said multiple requests were made during the last 10 years to the MCC Commissioner and the elected representatives to constitute the area sabhas and wad committees.

Mysuru even experimented with a model ward committee and even a ward parliament due to activism by some active citizens and an MLC. But it got stuck only with solid waste management and was never institutionalised as a citizens’ participatory platform. The High Court has admitted the writ petition and the next hearing is scheduled for March 13, according to the activists.

“We are confident that a favourable verdict will be given by the High Court and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag will implement the same’’, said Ms. Malavika Gubbivani.

“The Constitution has given us a golden opportunity to get our ward and area developed as per our requirement and we should not waste this opportunity’’, she added.

Another activist, Shobhana Sambasivan, spoke of long standing problems in parts of the city which have not been solved and said the constitution of the ward committee can help resolve the issues and also usher in transparency and accountability in the working of the MCC.

In the meanwhile, the activists have appealed to the people of Mysuru to take the concept forward and those interested in involving themselves in the area sabha or ward committee activities can call 7259936111.