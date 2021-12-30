MCC to turn 70-plus solid waste dumping sites into ‘useful’ areas

MYSURU

30 December 2021 19:33 IST

₹2.5 crore to be spent in all 65 wards for the work

The Mysuru City Corporation has come up with a novel plan of turning garbage dumping sites across the city into ‘functional’ areas with the primary aim of stopping indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes that marred the city’s beauty and hygiene standards.

So far, the MCC has identified over 70 garbage dumping sites across 65 wards here which will emerge as useful areas for the local population besides sending out a strong message to the community on the issue.

Each ward has around 7 to 8 such sites and the MCC has proposed to spend about ₹2.5 crore on the project with each ward getting a grant of about ₹30 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy told The Hindu that the project has two objectives – one is to permanently stop dumping and another is to make use of the dumping space using recycled materials like recycled building and plastic wastes. It could be either for laying pavement tiles, installation of benches using recycled materials and so on to help the place look clean and hygienic. This also prevents further dumping of waste at the same place.

To set an example, the MCC made use of the building debris dumped on the ring road to construct a compound wall for one of its zero waste management sites. “Besides saving costs for us, it helped us to show that construction waste can be reused, reducing waste of materials.

Meanwhile, the proposal of setting up a construction and demolition waste recycling plant will be placed for the MCC council meeting for final approval on January 6. The MCC has proposed to take up the project on a PPP model and a plot measuring 7 acres has been set aside off Outer Ring Road close to Mysore-Nanjangud Highway.

Mr. Reddy said the MCC is still working on the mode of its operation and the council is expected to take a call on the role of MCC in the project. “We are yet to finalise whether the public has to dump the waste at the plant or whether the job has to be carried out by the MCC. Whoever operates the plant will charge on the basis of tonnage. Whoever quotes the lowest price per tonne of debris would get priority. However, the modalities are still being worked out.”

The project is getting delayed for various reasons. The MCC council had given its approval for establishing the construction and demolition waste recycling plant in the city exactly a year ago. The council had agreed to give the contract for a period of five years. The MCC had identified the agency for implementing the works, but the council members objected to it on the grounds that tenders were not invited for other agencies to bid for the works. The members also sought clarity on the revenue sharing model.

Construction debris was being dumped in open places and marring the beauty of the city but the MCC delayed its approval, resulting in the ORR stretch turning into a dump yard. The plant was proposed on a PPP model with no financial implications for the Corporation. The MCC had proposed the plant for handling at least 100 tonnes per day.