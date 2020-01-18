MCC to take to social media route to promote green weddings

In its bid to promote ‘green’ weddings and encourage more people go for events that generate less or zero waste, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is eyeing a top Swachh rank this time, has made a documentary film on eco-friendly weddings to circulate on social media.

The four-minute film that shows images of the weddings that were certified ‘green’ and the benefits of such initiatives is set to launch soon.

So far, Mysuru has witnessed six green weddings, a green house warming and a green thread ceremony (upanayanam) that were by and large plastic-free.

The concept has gained popularity with people volunteering to tie the knot the green way. Whoever conducts a green wedding, shunning plastic use, and reducing bulk waste generation, is awarded a ‘Green Wedding Certificate’, certifying their environment-friendly initiative. The certificate is handed over to the newly-married couple acknowledging their concern.

“The first green wedding that attracted around 4,000 guests produced only 48 kgs of waste unlike regular weddings which on an average produce about one tonne of waste. This could be possible with the use of steel cutlery and stakeholders including caterers and decorators joining the initiative,” said MCC Environment Engineer Mythri.

She told The Hindu that the video on green weddings was a step to endorse more such events since they were among the largest bulk waste generators. “One catering contractor came forward and bought over 3,000 steel plates and cups to be used at large events instead of plantain leaves and paper or bottled water. If more such people in the food industry and event organisers come forward, it will turn most weddings eco-friendly,” she argued.

Plantain leaves

Used plantain leaves take at least 45 days to decompose. If they are disposed of after shredding, the process is faster. Some flowers used in decorations also take longer to decompose. If locally available flowers are used, the process is faster, she explained. Flower decorators cannot use any plastic material in their decorations, laying emphasis on biodegradable and organic materials.

The MCC is promoting the concept with the support of the district administration. It has constituted a core team of consultants to assist families in putting up green weddings right from the planning stages till the execution.

As each wedding generates tonnes of waste, the quantum of waste generated in wedding halls can be radically reduced by way of green weddings, according to the MCC.

Also, a green wedding need not be a simple one as families can celebrate the occasion as per their choice, following some guidelines. Leftover food is distributed among orphanages here by an NGO who has tied-up with the MCC for the purpose.

Handmade invites, organic detergents to wash steel plates and cups for reusing waste water, and cloth bags are in the offing to endorse green weddings.