MCC to take ‘green’ weddings to next level

A core team of consultants constituted; services are free

In an attempt to promote “green weddings” and encourage more people join its campaign that aims to generate less or zero waste, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is eyeing a top ‘Swachh’ rank this time, has constituted a dedicated team to facilitate the weddings and other events go the ‘green’ way.

The core team, comprising environment engineers, health staff and others, assists families in putting up a green wedding right from the planning stage till its execution.

Shortly, a devoted website is being launched by the MCC with all the details on the green events along with the guidelines. Whom to approach in MCC, how to plan the events and so on will be available on the website.

Green weddings are not new to the MCC but it wants to make them effective and encourage more to join the campaign of generating less or zero waste. Importantly, they are plastic-free events. A complete ‘no’ to plastic use in the events are recommended.

After Shilpa Nag took over the Commissioner of MCC, more thrust is now being given for the ‘green’ concepts which got attention in her earlier stint as the Commissioner.

Now, with a team available to guide the events, it’s now easier for the parties to plan besides it saves cost as well.

MCC Health Officer Nagaraj told The Hindu that the team is ready and the website is getting ready to assist in celebrating green events, not necessarily weddings. With ‘Hasiru Dala’, the MCC successfully conducts zero-waste green weddings and the minimal waste generated is processed for composting at the zero waste management plants.

Last month, the team assisted a wedding and also ensured that the waste generated was minimal. A total of 475.5 kg of waste was generated in a two-day event. Most of the waste included banana leaves and flowers. Segregated food waste and flower waste were recycled into compost.

What is notable is that the MCC does this service for free, to encourage more people to join the campaign of green weddings which is gradually catching up in Mysuru, he said.

The green wedding in February this year was the first such wedding post-pandemic. By the end of 2019, Mysuru had witnessed six ‘green’ weddings, a ‘green’ housewarming and a ‘green’ thread ceremony (upanayanam) and they were by and large “plastic-free”.

The concept gained popularity with the people volunteering to take the “green” way to tie the knot. Whoever conducts the green wedding, shunning plastic use, and reducing bulk waste generation, is awarded with a ‘Green Wedding Certificate’, certifying their “environment-friendly” initiative, which is handed over to the newly-married couple acknowledging their concern.

“We have the database on making the green wedding possible. It could be the suppliers of steel plates, steel cups, and so on. The idea is to discourage the use of plantain leaves and paper or bottled water, to minimise waste. If more such people in the food industry and event organisers come forward, it will turn most weddings eco-friendly,” Dr. Nagaraj said.

The quantum of waste generated in the wedding halls can be radically reduced by way of green weddings, which are memorable and special too. The leftover food is distributed among the orphanages here by an NGO who has tied-up with the MCC for the purpose.

Organic detergents for washing steel plates and cups for reusing the waste water, cloth bags and hand-made invitation cards are now being promoted to endorse green weddings.