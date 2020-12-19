MCC to survey, geo-stamp properties in Mysuru

Properties coming under the limits of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be surveyed and geo-stamped for better and effective use of online platforms for payment of taxes.
The MCC claimed that the exercise of surveying properties is being launched for the first time in the country.
In this connection, the MCC has urged the public to cooperate with the staff of the MCC when they visit their properties for the survey, providing details and documents of the respective properties for making the initiative successful.
MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the area of the property, number of floors, and the use of the property would be surveyed and the three sides of the property would be photographed for geo-stamping besides, developing QR code for the properties. The QR code would be pasted on the property for use by owners and the MCC staff.
“By issuing a QR code to each property, it becomes easy for the property owners to pay their taxes, including property tax, water bills, trade licence, avail Swach Survekshan info, and other useful services by scanning the code. This will also prevent people from visiting the MCC offices, as it helps them to get information directly from the digital platforms from the comforts of their homes,” the MCC said in a release here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath