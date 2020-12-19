MCC to survey, geo-stamp properties in Mysuru

Corporation claims it’s a first in the country

Properties coming under the limits of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be surveyed and geo-stamped for better and effective use of online platforms for payment of taxes.

The MCC claimed that the exercise of surveying properties is being launched for the first time in the country.

In this connection, the MCC has urged the public to cooperate with the staff of the MCC when they visit their properties for the survey, providing details and documents of the respective properties for making the initiative successful.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the area of the property, number of floors, and the use of the property would be surveyed and the three sides of the property would be photographed for geo-stamping besides, developing QR code for the properties. The QR code would be pasted on the property for use by owners and the MCC staff.

“By issuing a QR code to each property, it becomes easy for the property owners to pay their taxes, including property tax, water bills, trade licence, avail Swach Survekshan info, and other useful services by scanning the code. This will also prevent people from visiting the MCC offices, as it helps them to get information directly from the digital platforms from the comforts of their homes,” the MCC said in a release here.