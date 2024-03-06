MCC to register criminal case against debris dumpers

March 06, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

With the dumping of construction and demolition debris on the vacant sites and isolated stretches along Outer Ring Road (ORR) and on the city outskirts continue, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued a strong warning to those dumping waste of taking legal action against them. It has warned of registering criminal case against the violators as their act was marring the beauty of the city and its heritage value besides causing nuisance to the residents.

The MCC said it has identified a CA plot in ‘A’ Zone of Hanchya-Sathagalli locality here exclusively for the purpose of dumping building and demolition waste. Yet, dumping of waste prevail on the ORR and the vacant plots on the city outskirts.

It said in a release that it has designated the site for the purpose of seeing the nuisance. But the purpose has not been served with dumping on the road sides and vacant sites remain unchecked despite repeated warnings.

The MCC said it will register a criminal case against those responsible for the nuisance, including the building owners and the vehicle owners if debris was found dumped in sites other than the designated location.

The 42-km stretch ORR, which has become a key carriageway for commuters in Mysuru city, has continued to remain a dumping ground for solid waste and also construction debris with the local authorities turning blind to the nuisance.

Recently, a meeting convened by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the Mysuru City Corporation, the Mysore Urban Development Authority, the newly-formed city municipal council and the town panchayats may have to jointly take up the responsibility of ORR’s cleanliness. The urban local bodies are to be made accountable for keeping the ORR and its surroundings clean, preventing indiscriminate dumping of wastes and disposal wastes within their jurisdiction.

The ring road is sort of a gateway to the city and garbage and debris dumped along the road gives a poor impression of the city. The service roads of the ORR are being dumped with waste from the residential and commercial properties that have come up beyond the ORR.

There has been a demand from the residents living in areas abutting the carriageway for a permanent solution to the endless menace of waste dumping.

Drives had been conducted on two occasions for cleaning the ORR from debris. Mammoth loads of waste were removed from the road in a one-time operation. But again, after some time, the dumping on vacant spots resumed. Another operation was carried out to remove the debris. Dumping has now become unceasing. Even as the local bodies express their helplessness in nailing those behind the “debris pollution”, ORR is bearing the brunt of this menace, which is happening unabated despite protests and complaints from local residents.