MCC to opt for waste-to-charcoal plant

December 08, 2022 - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has been managing its solid waste in the City through a waste-to-compost plant at Vidyaranyapuram, has now decided to opt for a waste-to-charcoal plant based on the technology developed by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

This was disclosed by Mayor Shivakumar, who recently led a team of corporators and officials to Varanasi, where the waste-to-charcoal plant was being commissioned after a successful trial run.

He said the MCC had decided to adopt the indigenous technology developed by NTPC to convert the 550 to 600 tonnes of waste generated in the city every day into charcoal. The MCC team from Mysuru had gathered the necessary information from the officials during their visit to Varanasi, Mr .Shivakumar added.

MCC Health Officer Nagaraju, who was part of the team that visited Varanasi, said the charcoal produced in the process can be used as coal not only for thermal power generation, but also by factory boilers.

The waste-to-charcoal technology developed by NTPC’s wholly owned subsidiary Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, was more environment friendly. Unlike the existing 200-tonne waste-to-compost plant, the NTPC’s technology does not require waste to be stored and dried for 30 to 45 days before it is converted into compost. The 200 tonnes of waste, when stored for 30 to 45 days, leads to production of leachate, which causes environmental degradation, besides generating methane and other toxic emissions that affect the environment.

Mr. Shivakumar said he will shortly convene a meeting of corporators and officials to discuss the matter and take it forward.

Presently, Mysuru has a 200-tonne waste-to-compost generation plant in Vidyaranyapuram while two more waste management plants were coming up at Rayanakere and Kesare on the outskirts of the city.