MCC to offer admissions for boys for all UG and PG courses from 2024    

January 04, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The management of Mount Carmel College (Autonomous) on Thursday announced that all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses would henceforth be open even for boys. The college has invited applications from all eligible students for the upcoming academic year. The College opened some PG courses for boys in 2015, but this is the first time all courses have been thrown open to boys as well.

“The management decided to open admissions for boys to support the future plans of the institution and also to ensure greater diversity on campus,” said Suma Singh, Registrar of Academics at Mount Carmel College.

However, this is not the first time that the educational institution is offering admission for boys. In 2015, the college had sought and received permission from the Bangalore University Academic Council for the admission of male students.

“In 2016, the management had opened a couple of postgraduate programmes for male students. As of now, we have 19 boys on campus. Now, boys can apply to all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes,” Ms. Singh said. The college offers around 45 undergraduate courses and 21 postgraduate courses as of now.

For almost seven decades, Mount Carmel College was one of the few all-girl colleges in Bengaluru. Back in 2015 after the college received permission to admit boys, it was met with backlash. Even this time, the decision to offer admissions for boys had been criticised by several students and even alumni members.

“So far, we had no judgement or drama in the college. We had a sense of security. It does not mean that other colleges are not safe, but studying in a women’s college has its advantages. In fact, some parents sent their daughters here only because it was a women’s college and the education of such students might get affected now,” said a student (who requested anonymity) of M.A. English Course at Mount Carmel College.

“For 75 years now, every woman who studied at this college contributed to its legacy. What is the need to bring about this change,” an alumnus posted on social media. Soon after the college announced its new decision on social media, it also triggered a meme fest on the internet about boys celebrating the decision.

