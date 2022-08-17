MCC to host exhibition on Shakespeare’s works 

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 17/08/2022 For Shakespeare's exhibitionat Mount carmel College story | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

Commemorating the diamond jubilee celebrations, the Department of English at Mount Carmel College (MCC) will host an exhibition in honour of the English playwright and dramatist William Shakespeare. The exhibition will showcase rare memorabilia and artefacts of the Bard, collected by the retired English professor, famously known as the Shakespearewallah of Mysuru, B.N. Balaji.

Literature enthusiasts can attend the event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Diamond Jubilee Auditorium.

“The public’s awareness will certainly increase and it will be very interesting to know certain facts that people aren’t aware of. The books and the rare collections that he is bringing with him will be something that will please the audience, especially the students,“ says I. Vinitha Chandra from the Department of English at MCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rare statue of the character Shylock sourced from London will be a major attraction at the exhibition. Production posters featuring Hollywood magnums like Laurence Olivier, Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Sir John Gielgud and Benedict Cumberbatch will be other additions. Apart from these, 100-year-old long play records, an antique book of the drama Hamlet valued at just ₹5 an and Shakespeare’s book of insults will also be featured.

The exhibition will also showcase unique editions of Shakespeare’s works, notable quotes, playing cards, encyclopedias, miniature figurines, badges, coasters, magnets and bookmarks which have been sourced from 14 countries. Vintage tickets of films, dramas, theatre and dance shows inspired by Bard’s creations will be displayed. Rare Vernacular and foreign translations of Shakespeare’s works will also be included.

Mr. Balaji, who has been an avid collector of Shakespeare’s works, says that his sole aim is to introduce college students to the opuses of the playwright. “I want the students to know that if they want a better understanding of themselves, their parents, society, history and psychology, they must read Shakespeare. All the disciplines that one learns in college, Shakespeare combines all of them in his works” he says.

Curiosity for the exhibition has been brewing among the students at MCC since its announcement. “I am really excited about this exhibition. Mainly, because we have been interestingly introduced to Shakespeare by our professors. But I have only seen his academic side and I want to experience the other aspects. Therefore, I am really looking forward to it.” says Nandini Chakravorty, a student at MCC.

Mr. Balaji will be interacting with the crowd prior to the exhibition by indulging them in a series of Shakespearean readings. The Drama club of MCC will also be staging dramatised readings from Bard’s famous works.