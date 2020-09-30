MCC to go for online property tax payment system from December

Property tax payers in the city will be able to pay the taxes online from this December. People can also pay their water bills online after two months from now, according to the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Akshy Sridhar.

He told presspersons here on Wednesday that the civic body will issue trade licences online on a trial basis from October 2. The trail will go on for two weeks.

Once the system is through, it will stop issuing the manual licence. The process of issuing a trade licence starting from applying, paying prescribed fees, uploading relevant documents and photos, approving the licence, identification of trade through geo tagging, renewal of licence, issuing and cancelling licence will be done online. KEONICS has developed the software.

The Commissioner said that the corporation has extended the last date for paying property tax without fine for 2020-21 till October 31. Fine will be imposed from November 1 onwards.

Central Market

Mr. Sridhar said that the civic body has allowed about 30 retail traders who have valid trade licence to do business at the Central Market from Tuesday. The traders have obtained the licence in their names and are doing business themselves without outsourcing it to someone else. The corporation will not allow traders in the market who do business by obtaining licence in the name of others. The corporation had to re-open the market for the valid retail trade licence holders following an order from Karnataka High Court.

He said that the corporation’s engineering department has reported that the central market building is not safe and police have reported that re-opening the market will only increase the traffic congestion in the Hampankatta area. The Health Department has also not recommended re-opening of the market in view of preventing the spread of COVID-19. But the corporation had to obey the High Court order.

Mr. Sridhar said that the new Alake Market in the city will be inaugurated on October 2.