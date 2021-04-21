MCC to get tough with those defying norms

MYSURU

21 April 2021 20:07 IST

Re-activates COVID-19 Enforcement Teams for implementing the new set of guidelines announced by State government

With the State government bringing in stricter rules for controlling the resurgent COVID-19, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday said it will get tough with those flouting the norms and warned of booking criminal cases against repeat offenders.

“We are going to be strict against those not wearing masks, not maintaining social distance and violating other safety precautions. They will be penalised and booked if they continue to disobey the rules,” warned MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag.

After going around the market and commercial areas here along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetha Prasanna for spreading awareness on the need for wearing face masks and following the rules, Ms. Nag said the Health Department had alerted that the cases would continue to spike for the next 20 days and therefore the public have to cooperate in tackling the crisis by complying with the rules.

Advertising

Advertising

Testing and vaccination had been stepped up to fight the pandemic, she said and added that the MCC would lay emphasis on enforcing COVID-19 rules for the next one week, putting off all other works and meetings.

COVID-19 teams re-activated

Ms. Nag said the COVID-19 Enforcement Teams had been re-activated in nine MCC zones and nine testing teams had been formed in the zones which will be overseen by the zonal commissioners.

As many as 150 booth-level officers (BLOs) had been appointed for enforcing quarantine and home isolation rules. Each ward will have two such officers who will be verifying the status of the patients and ensure they do not step out of their homes.

26 micro-containment zones

Ms. Nag said 26 micro-containment zones had been created in the city based on the positive cases. This is unlike the containment zones and barricading of the areas done last year since only the home where the positive cases are detected would be contained for controlling the spread.

War rooms

The MCC has constituted three COVID-19 War Rooms in Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja and Chamaraja constituencies and they are in addition to the District COVID-19 War Room run by the district administration. Ten BLOs will manage each war room.

Replying to questions, Ms. Nag said the importance of wearing masks was yet to sink in among many in the city. “We have started the raid and will enforce the mask rule strictly. The public have to cooperate; otherwise we shall be slapping fines every time they violate the rule,” she warned.

Police help

Teams comprising officers from the MCC and the city police have been constituted to enforce the rules, including the number of people allowed to participate in a wedding event. “The Commissioner of Police has provided us 15 officers to assist us in enforcing the rules strictly,” she replied.

The MCC has collected a fine of ₹94,000 from those not wearing face masks.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj and other officers from the MCC were present when the MCC conducted the mask awareness drive.