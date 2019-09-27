MCC to draft additional pourakarmikas

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will outsource 330 pourakarmikas and automatic sweeping machines during the 10-day Dasara festival to cope with additional work arising out of an increase in waste generation at various venues.

This is in addition to nearly 2.400 pourakarmikas already employed by the MCC and deployed for door-to-door waste collection in all the 65 wards. So, an army of nearly 2,700 pourakarmikas will be on duty during the festival to ensure that the city remains clean despite a higher footfall of tourists and the venues are ready for performance by next morning. Over 200 steel dustbins will also be installed at key commercial areas in the city and they will be of permanent nature.

MCC health officer D.G.Nagaraj told The Hindu that the Ahara Mela to be held at the Scouts and Guides Ground behind the DC’s office has proven to be the most popular venue for the local residents given the array of culinary delights spread out for them. But this venue also generates the highest amount of wet waste and has to be cleared by dawn as the venue is thrown open to public in the morning from breakfast time onwards. “There will be pourakarmikas on standby 24x7 and they will be deployed in three shifts – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m; 2 p.m. to 8 p.m; and the night shift so that the venues are clean and ready to cater to the visitors by morning’’, said Dr. Nagaraj.

The palace precincts – which is the main venue for the cultural programmes – witnesses heavy littering. Given the vastness of the open courtyard, the waste generated by night is immense and hence the MCC will have the staff deployed in adequate numbers to ensure that the venue is clear by day.

The MCC will procure automatic cleaning machines to ensure that the roads are swept clean and the ambience made dust-free. The BBMP is expected to hand over one of the machines by Dasara. In case there is a delay, the MCC will procure it from one of the local contractors. “The sweeping machine can traverse and cover 12 km in an hour sucking dust and waste and the target is to make it operational in and around the palace and the key venues’’, said Dr. Nagaraj.

These measures will be supplemented by creating public awareness on maintaining cleanliness while the ban on single-use plastic will be strictly implemented to ensure that Dasara is clean and green this year.