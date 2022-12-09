MCC to crack down on dumping of waste on streets

December 09, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to crack down on dumping of waste on streets by imposing a fine on violators.

After the MCC council meeting on Friday approved the decision to impose penalty on violators, Health officials of MCC told The Hindu that the civic body was planning to install CCTV cameras at all dumping spots in the city to identify the violators in a bid to curb the menace.

“We are still working on the spots for installing the CCTV cameras,” said a Health official.

It may be mentioned here that there are several spots across residential areas in the city, where residents habitually dump waste. Even though the MCC authorities had put up huge notice boards at the dumping spots informing the public against throwing waste by the roadside, the menace continues.

Several violators regularly bring garbage in vehicles and dump them by the roadside. Now, the CCTV cameras will help the MCC authorities identify the culprits. The violators will first be warned; but if they don’t mend their ways, they will be penalised, according to an official.

The MCC council approved a proposal to levy a penalty of ₹500 for the first-time violator for littering public places. Repeat offenders will have to cough up ₹1,000. People urinating in public places, spitting and defecating will also be penalised.

People found dumping waste in drainages will also have to pay a penalty of ₹500 for the first time and ₹1,000 for repeat offence.

MCC officials have complained that people in several localities of the city, who do not hand over the waste to the garbage collectors visiting their houses, tend to dump them slyly by the wayside.

Penalties will also be levied on people found dumping medical waste on the streets and on those who burnt waste and plastic including e-waste like electronic items.

The MCC council has also approved penalties for non-segregation of waste by both residents and commercial establishments. The penalties will also be imposed for improper waste management by bulk generators, hostels, educational institutions, malls, choultries, exhibition organisers, hoteliers, and others.

Dumping of construction waste will also attract a hefty fine of ₹5,000 for first time offence and ₹10,000 for repeat offence.

The MCC also approved levy of penalty of ₹200 against the use of a plastic bag by the public (₹500 for repeat offence), while roadside vendors using plastic bags will be penalised ₹500 for first offence and ₹ 1,000 for repeat offence.