MCC to augment garbage transportation fleet

Ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2020 to be held in January to assess the cleanliness of the city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is set to augment its fleet of vehicles for collecting and transporting garbage.

The MCC had nearly 170 auto-tippers all of which will be phased out and replaced by new vehicles, besides augmenting the fleet strength. The existing auto-tippers were procured under the now defunct JNNURM funds in 2008-9 and the vehicles are now old.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj told The Hindu that 322 new tipper-autos and 10 compacters are to be procured for which the process has already been initiated.

The cost of augmentation of the existing fleet is expected to be around ₹10 crore and there will be a Union government and State government component to it, while the MCC will also chip in to meet the acquisition cost.

The augmentation is to meet to cope with the garbage being generated in the city which has been pegged at around 450 tonnes per day. The compacters will be of 10-tonne capacity each.

In addition, the facility to recycle construction and demolition debris is being expedited.

The MCC has identified a 10-acre plot of land near the existing truck terminal on the outskirts of the city along the Mysuru-Nanjangud road and the DPR for it is being finalised. A Bengaluru-based firm was preparing the DPR and the MCC has been directed to submit the same at the earliest so as to fast-process the establishment of the recycling plant.

It will have a capacity to recycle 100 tonnes of C and D waste and is expected to meet the long-term requirements of the city. “The current practice of dumping the waste on the outskirts of the city and on vacant sites will end and this will be a big plus for Mysuru’’, said Dr. Nagaraj.

He said there are no specific marks under Swachh Survekshan for the C and D waste plant but is a necessity for the city.