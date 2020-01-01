MCC team visits Nagpur landfill site to study bio-mining legacy waste

(

A team of officials and people’s representatives from the city visited the landfill site in Nagpur on Monday to study the prospects of carrying out bio-mining of legacy waste piling up at the Waste Treatment Plant in J.P. Nagar in Mysuru.

The seven-member team led by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar also comprised Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath. At the site in Nagpur, a private solid waste management services company is carrying out bio-mining of legacy waste.

Mr. Sankar will be submitting a report to Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna during the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting in the city on January 3.

The private company – Zigma Global Environ Solutions – is handling 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste spread across 25-30 acres in Nagpur.

At J.P. Nagar in Mysuru, more than two lakh tonnes of legacy waste has been piled up across 10 to 12 acres of land with the waste treatment facilities falling woefully short.

Against an installed capacity of 200 tonnes, Mysuru generates 450 tonnes of waste every day. The accumulating mountains of untreated waste over the last 20-25 years had crossed two lakh tonnes, posing a serious health and environmental hazard to large population residing around J.P. Nagar.

The team from Mysuru also included Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Health Officers Jayant and Nagaraju, besides chairperson of the MCC’s Standing Committee Shobha Sunil.

Dr. Nagaraju said the task to clear the waste in Mysuru was relatively easier. Unlike the “mess” in Nagpur, where 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste was being cleared on 30 acres, Mysur had accumulated two lakh tonnes across 10 to 15 acres of land. “It is easier to process in Mysuru”, he said.

The cost for clearing the two lakh tonnes of legacy waste in Mysuru will be around ₹18 crore. “It will take 18 to 24 months to clear the untreated waste”, he said.