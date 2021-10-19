MCC takes up survey of rundown, weak buildings

A house at Ittigegud had collapsed after heavy rains recently

After the reports of collapse of several dilapidated buildings in Bengaluru in the recent weeks, the Mysuru City Corporation, on the lines of the action taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has begun identification of buildings in rundown and ramshackle conditions in its nine zones.

Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy has asked assistant commissioners in all nine zones to identify dilapidated buildings and issue notices to their owners for appropriate action. The MCC action comes after a series of buildings collapsed in Bengaluru raising questions over the safety of inhabitants.

The order gained significance as a house at Ittigegud in Mysuru collapsed recently after heavy rains lashed the city. There were no reports of loss of life in the incident as three senior citizens residing there were rescued by the alert Abhaya team of the MCC.

Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that the assistant commissioners and the engineers of all zones had been asked to take appropriate action in this regard by carrying out a survey of such structures. They have been told to make a list of dilapidated buildings and inform the owners of such buildings for suitable action – either repairs or demolition – based on their conditions and the assessment of the engineers.

If the building needs to be demolished, the residents must be shifted out. If the structures need repairs, the owners must do that immediately. If the owners fail to take proper action and delay demolition threatening the safety of the public, even after issuing three notices to them, then the MCC will take the steps, including demolition and the cost has to be borne by the owners.

“The survey has commenced and the zones must have identified some buildings. The nature of buildings and their conditions are evaluated by the engineers. Both residential and commercial buildings are being identified and their safety reports are being prepared,” he said.