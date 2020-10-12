MCC steps up property tax collection

MYSURU

12 October 2020 23:36 IST

MLA, councillors take part in drive; ₹21.55 lakh collected in Dattagalli locality on Monday

Even as the Mysuru City Corporation has set a target of collecting nearly ₹70 crore property tax dues this year, the tax collection drive launched across all zones in Mysuru may help the corporation in recovering its dues as ₹21.55 lakh was collected in Dattagalli locality – Ward No 46 in Zone 3 – alone in a day during the drive on Monday.

Chamundeshwari MLA and former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and councillors and engineers took part in the drive.

Mr. Gowda urged the residents to pay property tax in time and help the MCC take up works.

Advertising

Advertising

The former Minister said he had seen people from lower middle class and disadvantaged sections promptly paying tax visiting the MCC zonal offices despite COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the economy. Those who have accrued the tax dues can pay them when the MCC staff visit their doorsteps, he said, citing the example of two taxpayers who cleared their dues of over ₹1 lakh each in the Dattagalli drive.

The MCC has resolved to expedite tax collection taking up door-to-door visits accompanied by the ward councillors, zonal engineers and revenue staff from the MCC.

As a part of this drive, the MLA and others took part in the campaign, urging the taxpayers to clear the dues and bring revenue to the MCC.

Mr .Hegde said the MCC is planning to collect nearly ₹15 crore in the form of renewal and issuance of trade licence.