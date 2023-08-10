MCC sets up stray dog rehab centre

August 10, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

In a bid to address the issue of stray dogs, the Mysuru City Corporation has established a rehabilitation center at a cost of ₹3 crore on the outskirts of the city at Rayanakerehundi on Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road.

As the project is nearing completion, a delegation led by Mayor Shivakumar visited the centre and inspected the facility that has come up on a 2-acre plot for the rehabilitation of stray dogs. Once it becomes fully ready, a veterinarian will be posted to run the facility which aims to treat sick dogs found on the streets, according to the MCC.

Also, next to the stray dog rehab centre, a pig rehabilitation centre has come up at a cost of ₹2.75 crore. The first phase of the pig rehab centre had been completed. It is built in an over 2.5-acre plot.

Deputy Mayor Roopa, councilors, Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj and engineers from the MCC were present.

