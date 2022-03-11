MCC sets 7-day deadline for legalising illegal water connections

· Warns of disconnection and slapping fines after the deadline; double the fees for connections without meters and connections having non-working meters, from April 1 onwards

In what is seen as a last-ditch attempt to regularise illegal water connections and ensure continuous revenue from consumers who have been freely consuming water, the Mysuru City Corporation has said that the consumers will have to shell out double the existing fees for connections lacking meters and connections with non-working meters.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said the consumers must get the new meters fixed or get the non-working meters repaired and submit details, including warranty card, of the meters to the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) on KRS Road by March-end. If the connections continue to have non-working meters even after the MCC’s warning, after March, double the fees will be collected from such connections from April 1 onwards, he said.

In the case of unauthorised water connections, the MCC has set a 7-day deadline to consumers to get the connections regularised. If the consumers fail to do so, such connections will be cut without any further notice besides slapping penalty on such consumers, the Commissioner warned.

Mr. Reddy said the consumers of unauthorised water connections must submit relevant documents along with water meters in addition to the deposit amount to the Vani Vilas Water Works for making the connections legal.

Unpaid water dues have accrued to the tune of ₹219 crore, including ₹146 crore of principal amount and ₹73.6 crore interest accrued on the principal amount.

The MCC had announced early this year that it has set aside a sum of ₹2 crore to regularise about 6,000 illegal connections. As many as 23,000 unauthorised water connections have been identified in Mysuru city and the MCC has proposed to fix meters to these connections in the next two-three years.

Now, the Commissioner has asked the consumers to get the meters installed on their own.

Sometime ago, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had written to Mayor Sunanda Palanetra to take steps for installing meters to illegal connections for improving the MCC’s revenue amidst mounting water dues. He had urged the MCC not to hike water tariff.

According to the MCC, the city has about 1,60,000 authorised connections and about 40,000 connections that lack meters but the consumers are said to be paying minimum tariff. About 23,000 connections were found to be illegal and the consumers don’t even pay the minimum rates for the water consumed.

The MCC has resolved to regularise all the illegal connections and get the consumers to pay up for the water consumed. So far, the water consumed by these connections was going unpaid and the MCC is now determined to get these connections metered in the next two to three years.

The MCC said it would require about ₹10 crore for installing meters to the illegal connections.

The Commissioner had told this correspondent earlier that the MCC was ready to fix meters on behalf of the consumers and Once the deduct the amount for the meters in equated instalments every month in the monthly bill. However, the MCC has now decided to get the consumers to install meters.