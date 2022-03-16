MCC seeks to rope in private sector for sprucing up parks and traffic junctions

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has sought a helping hand from the private sector to spruce up parks and traffic junctions in the city.

Though a number of parks were well-developed and maintained, there were many parks out of the 529 spread across the 65 wards of MCC that need development.

Hence, Commissioner of MCC Lakshmikanth Reddy convened a meeting of representatives of private sector including hospitals, banks and sweet marts, besides voluntary agencies on Tuesday to explore the possibility of jointly developing and maintaining the parks and traffic junctions.

Besides receiving the tag of a Clean City, Mysuru was also known for its old world charm and beauty. If the private sector joined hands with MCC, the parks and traffic junctions can be further beautified, he said while urging the representatives of the private sector to utilise their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

He urged business housesto identify parks or traffic junctions that they can develop and maintain or only maintain.

Representatives of JSS Hospital and Apollo BGS Hospital, besides HDFC Bank, ITC, Agarwal Samaja and Mahalakshmi Sweets attended the meeting with the Commissioner.

Interested organisations have been requested to contact the Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru, personally or on Mob: 81050 36666.