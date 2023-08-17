MCC seeks ₹26 crore Dasara grant

August 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

As the State government has announced that this year’s Dasara festivities will be celebrated on a grand scale, the Mysuru City Corporation has sought a Dasara grant of ₹26 crore from the government for beautifying the city ahead of the grand spectacle that unfolds in the city of palaces.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Shivakumar said the proposal in this regard had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who, he claimed, has responded positively to the MCC’s appeal.

As the Dasara illumination will be a grand affair like the previous years, the MCC has proposed to specially beautify some major circles, giving them a heritage touch as part of the beautification exercise. Besides, the road works and other development works will be taken up with about two months left for the festivities to begin in October, he said.

The Mayor expressed confidence in getting the funds from the government well in advance so that the works can be taken up and completed much before the start of the festivities.

Swachch Bharat’s Brand Ambassador

Earlier, the Mayor, accompanied by some councillors and officials, handed over a letter to Ms. Falkia Khan, a kick boxer from Mysuru city, who has been named the brand ambassador for Mysuru’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Commissioner, in a letter, requested the achiever to accept the recognition and support promoting the cleanliness initiatives taken up by the MCC as part of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan and others were present.

The Swachch Survekshan-2023 concluded on August 16 and it has to be seen the kind of feedback the citizens from Mysuru gave for the city’s Swachch initiatives as the citizen participation was key for Mysuru earning points towards achieving a top rank.

Meanwhile, a stakeholders’ meeting has been convened at the MCC on Friday at 5 p.m. “The support of the stakeholders was crucial for the city achieving Swachh recognition,” the MCC said.

Recently, a delegation of MCC led by the Mayor visited Indore to study how the city was consecutively securing the recognition of India’s cleanest city and adopt some of the best practices for improving Mysuru’s chances of making it to the top Swachh rank.

