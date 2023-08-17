HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC seeks ₹26 crore Dasara grant

August 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shivakumar felicitating Ms. Falkia Khan of Rajeev Nagar who has been appointed brand ambassador under Mysuru’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Mayor Shivakumar felicitating Ms. Falkia Khan of Rajeev Nagar who has been appointed brand ambassador under Mysuru’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As the State government has announced that this year’s Dasara festivities will be celebrated on a grand scale, the Mysuru City Corporation has sought a Dasara grant of ₹26 crore from the government for beautifying the city ahead of the grand spectacle that unfolds in the city of palaces.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Shivakumar said the proposal in this regard had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who, he claimed, has responded positively to the MCC’s appeal.

As the Dasara illumination will be a grand affair like the previous years, the MCC has proposed to specially beautify some major circles, giving them a heritage touch as part of the beautification exercise. Besides, the road works and other development works will be taken up with about two months left for the festivities to begin in October, he said.

The Mayor expressed confidence in getting the funds from the government well in advance so that the works can be taken up and completed much before the start of the festivities.

Swachch Bharat’s Brand Ambassador

Earlier, the Mayor, accompanied by some councillors and officials, handed over a letter to Ms. Falkia Khan, a kick boxer from Mysuru city, who has been named the brand ambassador for Mysuru’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Commissioner, in a letter, requested the achiever to accept the recognition and support promoting the cleanliness initiatives taken up by the MCC as part of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan and others were present.

The Swachch Survekshan-2023 concluded on August 16 and it has to be seen the kind of feedback the citizens from Mysuru gave for the city’s Swachch initiatives as the citizen participation was key for Mysuru earning points towards achieving a top rank.

Meanwhile, a stakeholders’ meeting has been convened at the MCC on Friday at 5 p.m. “The support of the stakeholders was crucial for the city achieving Swachh recognition,” the MCC said.

Recently, a delegation of MCC led by the Mayor visited Indore to study how the city was consecutively securing the recognition of India’s cleanest city and adopt some of the best practices for improving Mysuru’s chances of making it to the top Swachh rank.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.