MCC ropes in youth for cleanliness drive under Indian Swachata League

September 17, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The participants form a human chain near Gandhi Square in Mysuru to spread the message of keeping the city tidy and free of garbage

The Hindu Bureau

Citizens form a human chain to create awareness on making Mysuru free of garbage, on Sunday, September 17. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Sunday, September 17, launched a drive to rope in youth in the cleanliness drive as envisaged under Indian Swachhata League to make Mysuru city garbage free.

The drive was inaugurated in the presence of Dasara elephants and the MCC authorities said that in the days ahead, there will be additional programmes including painting, voluntary service by way of ‘’shramdaan’’, cycle jatha etc. to ensure that there was greater awareness among the youth and their involvement in keeping the city clean. The participants formed a human chain near Gandhi Square to spread the message of keeping the city tidy and free of garbage.

The ISL is a Central government initiative to involve the youth in making the cities free of garbage and in 2022, more than 5 lakh youngsters, youth leaders, celebrity icons and others took part in it and contributed to make their respective cities cleaner.

The Sunday event was the second edition of ISL and also marked the 9th year of the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission. The authorities are also marking September 15 to October 2 as ‘’Swachhata hi Seva’’ fortnight and will conduct cleanliness drive across the city.

This year more than 4,000 cities are taking part in the event and joining hands with the local authorities to keep their respective cities and towns clean and is reckoned to be the nation’s largest youth-led cleanliness campaign. The cities efforts will also be evaluated and their impact analysed and the stress is on innovativeness.

