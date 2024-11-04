MCC resumes crackdown on banned plastic

The Mysuru City Corporation on Monday resumed its crackdown on the sale of single-use plastic here with its officers raiding a shop in Santhepet in Mysuru where they seized 275.2 kg of banned plastic. They also imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on the trader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid was led by Zonal Assistant Commissioner Pratibha and the team accompanied by Environment Engineer Mythri and others.

Despite the raids by the MCC, the sale of banned plastic continues across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Mysuru was identified as the first city in the State to be made free from the usage of single-use plastic. The government had announced its decision during the 69th Wildlife Week held in Mysuru last year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had declared to make Mysuru, a cultural center of Karnataka, a single-use plastic-free city in the coming days and had sought the support of the people, stakeholders, government departments, and agencies for achieving the milestone. Besides Mysuru, four other cities identified under the initiative are Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Dharmasthala.

In spite of the ban, the sale and use of single-use plastic is on in Mysuru, causing a hurdle to the government in achieving its target.

Locals said the MCC has to step up its drive against the sale of banned plastic, and slap heft penalty on the erring traders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.