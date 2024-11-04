GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC resumes crackdown on banned plastic

Published - November 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Corporation on Monday resumed its crackdown on the sale of single-use plastic here with its officers raiding a shop in Santhepet in Mysuru where they seized 275.2 kg of banned plastic. They also imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on the trader.

The raid was led by Zonal Assistant Commissioner Pratibha and the team accompanied by Environment Engineer Mythri and others.

Despite the raids by the MCC, the sale of banned plastic continues across the city.

In fact, Mysuru was identified as the first city in the State to be made free from the usage of single-use plastic. The government had announced its decision during the 69th Wildlife Week held in Mysuru last year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had declared to make Mysuru, a cultural center of Karnataka, a single-use plastic-free city in the coming days and had sought the support of the people, stakeholders, government departments, and agencies for achieving the milestone. Besides Mysuru, four other cities identified under the initiative are Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Dharmasthala.

In spite of the ban, the sale and use of single-use plastic is on in Mysuru, causing a hurdle to the government in achieving its target.

Locals said the MCC has to step up its drive against the sale of banned plastic, and slap heft penalty on the erring traders.

Published - November 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.