MCC proposes to hike water tariff to cope with revenue loss

December 20, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU:

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has proposed to hike water tariff across different slabs including minimum charges.

Though it is yet to be placed before the MCC Council it is likely to figure in the next meeting. But this is still in a proposal form and there are indications that the ruling BJP may torpedo the subject in the run-up to the elections.

The proposal is to increase the minimum tariff from ₹125 to ₹200 up to consumption of 25,000 litres. The proposed new tariff for other slabs is set to be hiked from ₹8 to ₹12 (25001 to 50,000 liters); from ₹12 to ₹17 for 50,001 to 75,000 litres; from ₹16 to ₹22 for 75,001 to 100,000 litres and from ₹20 to ₹27 for above 1 lakh litres.

Justification for the hike stems from the MCC’s inability to meet the cost of supply and maintenance besides running up arrears. The annual cost of supply has been pegged at ₹125 crore besides an additional ₹45 crore for UGD maintenance. Yet, the MCC was able to mop up only ₹50 crore during the financial year 2020-21 through the current tariff from the consumers.

But there is opposition brewing to it and .S.A.Ramdas, MLA, has urged the MCC to drop the proposal on the grounds that it was unscientific and would burden the commoners.

He said that there were discrepancies and irregularities in water distribution and billing rectifying which would yield additional revenue to the MCC. Mr.Ramdas said 335 MLD of water was being pumped to Mysuru daily but only 145 MLD of water was being billed and 195 MLD was unaccounted for.

Though there were 1.8 lakh metered connections in Mysuru only one-third of them or 60,000 consumers were paying the bills. Encouraging and coaxing the rest to pay the bill on time would also increase the revenue, said Mr. Ramdas.

He also alleged that there were nearly 40,000 illegal connections regularising which would bring them under the tax net and augment the corporation’s revenue. Besides, the MCC should collect the outstanding amount pending since years from various consumers which would bridge the revenue deficit, Mr. Ramdas added.

He said instead of taking corrective measures the MCC was keen on increasing the tariff and this would only amount to penalising and further burdening the honest taxpayers. Hence Mr.Ramdas urged the Mayor Shivakumar and Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy to drop the proposal in public interest.