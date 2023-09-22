MCC partners with UNIDO to set up waste-to-compost plants

September 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

In a promising initiative towards sustainable urban development, the Mysuru City Corporation is partnering with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to drive the establishment of waste- to-compost plants in the city.

This project falls under the ambit of the sustainable cities – Integrated Action Approach Pilot (SC-IAP) and is supported by a generous grant of USD 1.42 Million from the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

A meeting in this regard was convened here and was chaired by Mr. Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff, commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation. The meeting served as a platform to deliberate on various aspects of the SC-IAP projects, particularly the procurement of trammel units for waste-to-compost plants at Kesare plant (200 tonnes per day), Rayanakere (150 tonnes per day), and Vidyaranyapura (200 tonnes per day), along with the procurement of a windrow turner for the Kesare waste-to-compost plant.

“These projects collectively represent a significant investment totalling ₹1,087 lakhs. UNIDO officials visited the plants on September 21 located at Kesare, and other compost plant sites for a first-hand assessment of the progress made,” according to the MCC.

The dialogue saw the active participation of UNIDO officials, including Dr. N.P. Singh, Mr. Harjit Singh, Mr. Debajit Das, Mr. Sameer Saraswat, and Ms. Dipika Lele. “Their presence underscores UNIDO’s commitment to fostering sustainable urban solutions and supporting the Mysuru City Corporation in this transformative endeavour. This collaboration between UNIDO, and the Mysuru City Corporation marks a pivotal step towards creating a more environmentally friendly and resource-efficient city while addressing waste management challenges,” the MCC said in its release here.

The alliance signifies the shared dedication to building a cleaner and more sustainable future for Mysuru’s residents, the release said.

Mr. Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff assured UNIDO officials about the timely completion of all three plants. UNIDO officials thanked the commissioner for his support towards the project

