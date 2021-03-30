MCC may go all out for strict enforcement of plastic ban

MYSURU

Two-day Solid Waste Management expo-2021 discusses issue

Even as Mysuru City Corporation is vying for a top ‘Swachh’ rank for Mysuru this year, urging the citizens to give their feedback with the Swachh Survekshan-2021 ending on March 31, it organised a workshop here on Tuesday which debated sustainable solutions for solid waste management.

At a time when Mysuru is facing the challenge of handling rise in collection of solid wastes with the city expanding at a rapid pace, the MCC is seriously looking at ending the plastic menace with plans of strict enforcement of plastic ban from April 5.

Plastic waste contributes a sizeable portion of waste collected daily here. If the ban was effectively enforced, the quantum of plastic waste would get reduced, the MCC officials believe.

In this connection, a two-day Solid Waste Management expo-2021 got off to a start here on Tuesday. Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Swachh Bharat Mission State Urban Nodal Officer and IAS officer B.B. Cauvery, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj and others.

The workshop amidst the ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2021 gains importance since the MCC is making a decisive bid to end the menace with a tough stance on the ban which is not being enforced effectively here with plastic bags below the mandated microns used rampantly across the city.

Ms. Nag, in her address, spoke about the strict enforcement of plastic ban from April 5. A series of meetings had taken place in this aspect as one-month time was given ahead of the drive.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri too had spoken about the need for the strict enforcement in one of her meetings.

The MCC has been urging the people and traders to use cloth and paper bags and minimise dependence on plastic for their daily needs.

Ms. Cauvery spoke about the steps taken for streamlining solid waste management.