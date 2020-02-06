MCC looking for new hawking zones

In its bid to free non-hawking areas from street vendors, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is identifying new locations for notifying them as “hawking zones” for vendors’ relocation and rehabilitation. This is in addition to the “hawking zones” already notified.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) had been prepared for 12 zones already notified as hawking areas a few years ago. Funds for providing basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and shelter (no permanent structures) were being awaited from the government.

In fact, 25 hawking zones had been identified but the DPRs had been prepared only for 12 and the MCC hopes to get the DPRs ready for other zones too once new locations are identified as more street vendors need to be relocated.

The effort is part of implementing proposals that are crucial to maintaining the city’s cleanliness.

The street vendors had been recently oriented about the steps taken by the MCC for their rehabilitation. Once the facilities are made available, they have to shift to the hawking zones, according to sources in the MCC.

However, there has been resistance from street vendors. Moreover, the MCC was also delaying providing facilities. Unless the MCC makes a sincere effort, the issue may not find a solution.

The notified hawking zones lack basic facilities and therefore vendors are reluctant to relocate, barring a few. A toilet block has been built at the notified place near Ballal Circle but no street food vendor has shifted there.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde told The Hindu that the MCC was identifying new places for developing them as “hawking zones” as the idea is to clear the hawkers from the non-hawking zones, especially in the core heritage district (around the palace).

“We don’t build permanent structures in hawking zones. Facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and temporary shelters are created for the vendors to carry out their business. The MCC gives space to everyone and ID cards had already been issued to the street vendors,” he said.

Funds available

For the rehabilitation of street vendors, funds were also available under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. “We know the vendors are economically poor and they need space to eke out a living. The public needs should also be kept in mind. We will try to balance it out. The process may take some more time but the MCC is firm in its stand on clearing the vendors from non-hawking areas,” he clarified.

During the survey conducted a few years ago, as part of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), 1,149 street food vendors had been identified.

Another survey was also done to identify remaining vendors. Each will be allotted space in the respective zone as per the allocated numbers to end unauthorised vending.