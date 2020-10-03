MCC launches property tax collection drive to augment revenue

Mysuru

03 October 2020 18:56 IST

Its staff pitching camps in different areas of a particular ward and collecting tax at people’s doorsteps

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Saturday launched a drive to make people compliant in property tax payment by going to their doorsteps, and augment its revenue, .

The drive entails the MCC staff pitching camps in different areas of a particular ward and collecting the property tax at people’s doorsteps rather than the payee going to the MCC zonal offices.

This also comes during the COVID-19 pandemic which is discouraging public to go to government offices as they risk contracting the virus.

Advertising

Advertising

The drive was launched in Ward Number 58 by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda who said property tax was a major source of revenue for the MCC to provide basic civic amenities to the public and take up additional works to ramp up infrastructure. The authorities have extended the last date to pay the property tax for the current financial year 2020-21, to October 31 after which the owners will be liable to pay penalty for delayed remittance of the tax.

Though the MCC has already introduced the online system of property tax payment, it enjoins on the property owners to make a visit to the zonal offices of the corporation once to procure their new property ID number which has been introduced after conducting a property survey. From next year people need not visit the MCC office and can pay the tax online as they know the property ID number.

“We are planning such a drive in different wards of the city during the pandemic time so that people need not visit the MCC office to procure the property ID or pay the tax. This is also an effort to make more people tax compliant and bring them under the tax net as there are many owners who have defaulted on tax payment’’, said Gurudutt Hegde, Commissioner, MCC.

There are nearly 1.75 lakh registered properties within the MCC limits and the corporation has a target of collecting nearly ₹140 crore for the financial year 2020-21. The MCC has reached the 50 per cent mark and has collected nearly ₹ 71.4 crore so far from 96,475 property owners, said Mr. Hegde.