MCC launches online payment facility for water bills

Citizens need not have to queue up at counters and customer service centres to pay their drinking water bills as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday launched online payment facility.

People can visit MCC’s website [http://www.mysorecity.mrc.gov.in] or the web link sent with the SMS alerts to registered consumers. However, the current system of bill payment at the counters of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) and at MysoreOne Centres will continue.

The e-payment facility had been launched through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Payments can be made through online banking, debit or credit cards, UPI payments, digital payment apps, and others. Consumers get to know the details of the payment on visiting the website. It’s user-friendly, the MCC officials said.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath launched the facility at the Old Council Hall of MCC here.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, instrumental in launching the e-payment initiative, said no service or convenience fee will be charged from consumers.

The online payment is available at banks registered with the BBPS platform, such as SBI, Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, and Indus Ind Bank. It is also available with Mobikwik and BHIM apps.

The Mayor said 1,56,000 consumers – industrial, commercial, non-domestic and domestic – can make use of the facility. They can register their mobile numbers by visiting the MCC’s website.

The MCC also launched ‘photo billing’ where meter readers are supposed to photo the meter in every household and upload the same to the account. “This effort will also help us to address technical problems with water meters,” the Commissioner said.

Among 1.5 lakh water consumers, 70% pay their bills regularly while the rest default on making payments, a VVWW official said.

The MCC Commissioner said the consumers cannot accrue their bills from April 1, 2019 onwards and specific instructions had been given to the bill collectors in this regard.