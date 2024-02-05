MCC kicks off competitions for Swachh Survekshan 2024

February 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MYSURU

With the Central Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, expected to start the survey for Swachh Survekshan 2024 soon, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has kicked off a series of competitions to encourage public participation in the exercise.

Competitions will be held in six different categories – clean school, clean hospital, clean hotel, clean Residents Welfare Association (RWA), clean market association, and clean government office.

The competition, which started February 5, is scheduled to conclude on February 15 and the MCC officials had approached schools, hospitals, hotels, RWAs, market sssociations and government offices to participate in the competition.

The MCC hopes to encourage the stakeholders to come up with innovative methods for cleanliness and hygiene in their respective premises and so that the best practices can be replicated in other establishments.

Establishments interested in participating in the competition can contact 9916694234 or 9066849003 for more information.

The MCC initiative for Swachh Survekshan 2024 comes in the wake of Mysuru’s poor ranking of 23rd in the country in the results of the recently announced Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey. However, the only consolation was that Mysuru was ranked No. 1 in Karnataka among the cities with a population of more than 1 lakh.

The ranking of 23rd in the country for Mysuru, which had earlier earned the distinction of the Cleanest City in India twice, was the lowest-ever, forcing the authorities to take remedial steps early.

The survey for Swacch Survekshan 2023 was focussed on the transforming waste into valuable resources and was evaluated by a team of 3,000 assessors across the country.

According to the report card, Mysuru city had fared poorly in source segregation by scoring only 70 per cent. While the city had scored 94 per cent in waste generation vs processing and 97 per cent under door-to-door collection, the survey had given Mysuru 100 per cent marks in five other parameters – cleanliness of public toilets, cleanliness of water bodies, cleanliness of market areas, cleanliness of residential areas and remediation of dumpsites.

The MCC authorities are also expected to focus their attention more on segregation of waste at source during the coming survey to increase its ranking and regain its lost glory as the Clean City.

