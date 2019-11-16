MCC introduces breakfast for pourakarmikas

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday launched its programme to provide free breakfast to nearly 2,500 pourakarmikas engaged in city cleaning and UGD works.

Though the pourakarmikas were receiving breakfast at the Indira canteens in the recent past, they were not operating efficiently since the last six months and hence an alternative arrangement has been made.

The authorities said the contractor responsible has three vehicles through which he will reach specific points mentioned by the MCC and cover all the 65 wards. The pourakarmikas normally start their work at 6 a.m. and the breakfast will be provided around 8 a.m. following which they will continue with their daily work.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath launched the programme at Made Gowda Circle coming under ward number 11 and said the earlier project was discontinued as there were complaints on quality besides being inadequate in quantity.

She promised to ensure that the quality of breakfast served to them was not compromised and random checks and inspections would be conducted. Senior officials of the MCC including Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present.