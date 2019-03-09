Mysuru City Corporation for ACB probe into alleged fund misappropriation

The council of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has resolved to lodge a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against contractor Karigowda and the agency that conducted third-party inspection of his works. This is in relation to the alleged misappropriation of funds submitting double bills.

At the council meeting held on Friday and chaired by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, the MCC also decided to send a report to the State government seeking action against MCC assistant executive engineer Sunil Babu and MCC Zone 1 Office junior engineer M.N. Mohanakumari, following the report from a probe committee headed by the Mayor.

The council secretary presented the committee report before the members at the council meeting. Many members took exception to the fact that they were not given copies of the report for debate on the issue.

It all started when BJP leader in the council B.V. Manjunath alleged that ₹1.40 crore had been embezzled through the submission of two bills for the same work. Subsequently, the MCC constituted the committee to investigate.

A few members urged the Mayor to send the probe committee report to the government and demanded that the Commissioner lodge a complaint with the ACB as the case pertains to corruption. Being the executive head of the MCC, the Commissioner should be the complainant, they said.

Both Congress member Arif Hussain and Independent councillor Ramprasada demanded that the MCC write to the government seeking action against the two officials. Mr. Manjunath had also charged that the third-party inspection report had also been tampered with, resulting in the release of ₹1 crore. He referred to a file pertaining to this case going missing and sought an inquiry into that.

On Friday, Commissioner Shilpa Nag said necessary action would be taken on the basis of the probe committee report.