MCC elections will be held soon, says Minister for Urban Development

November 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh said the elections for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be held soon.

Responding to queries from reporters on the issue, Mr. Suresh ruled out the possibility of the government putting off the elections to the civic body.

“It may at best be delayed by 15 to 20 days, but it will be held soon,” he said while informing the reporters that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also issued necessary instructions to hold the elections to MCC.

The election process requires a notification to be issued 45 days in advance and the process will start soon. “We will not wait till the Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Suresh sought to make it clear.

It may be mentioned here that the elections to MCC were held on August 31, 2018, and the results were declared on September 3, 2018. Though the elected corporators took oath about a month later, the first Mayoral polls were held on November 17, 2018, with the Congress and JD(S) sharing the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

