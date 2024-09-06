MCC deploys tankers for idol immersion

The Mysuru City Corporation has made arrangements for the immersion of Ganesha idols on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi which is celebrated on Saturday.

People can immerse Gowri-Ganesha idols in tankers which are deployed in all nine MCC zones for three days - Saturday, September 9 and 11.

The MCC has requested the people to make use of the facility and immerse idols in the tankers instead of immersing them in ponds or wells.

The arrangement has been done for the convenience of the public and also to reduce rush for immersion of idols with the tankers deployed in all the zones covering the key wards of the city.

On three days, the tankers will be available for the immersion of the idols from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The tankers are deployed at 101 Ganesha Temple in Agrahara, Bhootale Grounds, Ballal Circle, Vivekananda Circle, Aniketana Road near Gnanaganga School, office of Zone 3 in Sharadadevi Nagar, Mathrumandali Circle, Sangama Circle M.G. Koppal, MCC Zone Office 5 at Basavanagudi Circle, Abhishekh Circle, Pulakeshi Road, B.B. Keri, Zonal Office 6, FTS Circle, Maruthi Circle, N.R. Mohalla, Ganesha Nagara, Udayagiri, Teresian College Circle and Triveni Circle, a press release from the MCC said here.

The MCC has assigned its officers towards facilitating the immersion, with the health inspectors and environment engineers coordinating the arrangements in the respective zones. The phone numbers of the officers and the drivers of vehicles besides the registration numbers of the vehicles have been notified for the information of the public.

Meanwhile, the markets were buzzing with activities as people thronged them for shopping on the occasion of Gowri-Ganesha festival which is celebrated on Friday (Gowri festival) and Saturday (Ganesha Chathurthi).

The Devaraja Market was crowded with shoppers while the markets in Agrahara, Dhanwantri Road, Shivarampet, M.G. Road market and other areas of the city witnessed heavy rush of people since morning.

People were seen buying Gowri and Ganesha idols at Agrahara, Sharadevi Nagar, Kuvempunagar, Vontikoppal, and other localities of the city.