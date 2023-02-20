ADVERTISEMENT

MCC cracks down on publicity material of political parties on govt. premises

February 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

MCC personnel covering the faces of party leaders with paint as part of the crackdown on publicity material of political parties on government buildings in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid the publicity campaign by the BJP and the counter poster campaign by the Congress, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday cracked down on the publicity material found on government premises.

Even as the MCC personnel went about covering the symbols and faces of the leaders of political parties with paint in parts of the city on Monday, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy said government buildings and premises cannot be used for displaying publicity material of political parties.

“We will remove the publicity material on government premises without discrimination,” Mr. Reddy said.

However, he said the MCC will not intervene in the publicity material on private buildings as it was left to the owner of the private building and the political parties concerned.

The MCC crackdown comes in the wake of a poster campaign launched by the Congress against the ‘deception’ by the BJP. Congress leaders, sporting flowers over their ears, pasted posters calling for ‘enough’ of the BJP’s ‘false assurances’.

Incidentally, the Congress pasted the posters right next to the posters of the BJP bearing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders.

On the occasion, Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar alleged that the BJP had overnight encroached upon the walls and premises of State and Union Government offices by posting the party’s publicity material throwing caution to the winds. He had cautioned security personnel against removing the Congress’ posters and said the authorities should remove the publicity material of the BJP also if they removed the Congress’ posters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy made it clear that the MCC will act without discrimination against the publicity material on government buildings.

The MCC’s action comes in the wake of a call given by the Congress to its corporators and ex-corporators to expand the poster campaign by putting up the posters next to the BJP’s publicity material in their respective wards.

