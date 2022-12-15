MCC Council’s long-drawn debate over ‘unparliamentary word‘

December 15, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council meeting convened here on Thursday ignored key issues related to lack of infrastructure plaguing the public and instead got embroiled in a long-drawn debate over the alleged use of an unparliamentary word by a fellow councillor.

The former Mayor and corporator Ayub Khan had allegedly admonished a section of the councillors at the previous meeting over their lack of awareness of certain procedures in the conduct of business in the house and had remarked that it was a matter of shame.

The JD(S) councillors Prema, Manju and others created a ruckus over the issue and sought an apology on the grounds that the remarks ‘’hurt their sentiments’’. Mayor Shivakumar tried to bring in order by stating that the word has been expunged from the records but the councillors were relentless in their demand.

Mr. Ayub Khan, on his part, was defiant and said that he had only rebuked a section of the members and his usage of words should not be read out of context. He said the entire council proceedings are recorded and on examination if it were found to be unparliamentary then it may be expunged.

But the din and noise continued in the council for 35 minutes following which the Mayor adjourned the house for 15 minutes but the members assembled again only after 30 minutes by when more than 1 hour of the council’s time was wasted. As soon as the council was convened again Mr. Shivakumar of the Congress who too was part of the discussion in the previous meeting, announced that he wished to ‘’withdraw’’ his remarks if it had unhurt anyone.

But the JD (S) councillors created another ruckus and said that a ‘’junior’’ member of the council was being made to apologise while a senior councillor and former Mayor was unrepentant. .Manje Gowda, JD(S) MLC, who was in the council intervened and appealed to members to take up other subjects listed for the day. The JD(S) councillors relented in the ‘’interest of the public’’ by when 90 minutes had been wasted.