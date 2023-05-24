ADVERTISEMENT

MCC convenes meeting on Thursday to elect Chairpersons of Standing Committees

May 24, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has convened a meeting on Thursday to elect the Chairpersons of the four Standing Committees of the civic body.

Though seven members each were chosen to the four Standing Committees soon after BJP’s Shivakumar and Roopa were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of Mysuru in September last year, the election of Chairperson of the Standing Committee had not been held so far.

MCC Council Secretary R. Rangaswamy said an MCC meeting been convened on Thursday to elect the Chairpersons.

Though meetings had been convened a couple of times to hold the election of the Chairpersons, they had been cancelled for various reasons, much to the consternation of the then Opposition Congress.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan of the Congress had led demonstrations by the party’s corporators alleging deliberate delay by the BJP and accused it of adversely affecting the progress of development works in the city by blocking the election.

He had blamed Mayor Shivakumar for deliberately delaying the election. A delegation of Mysuru City Congress Committee had complained to the office of the Regional Commissioner in Mysuru in February this year seeking a direction to the MCC officials to ensure polls to elect the Chairpersons at the earliest.

The MCC meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday to elect the Chairpersons is the first one to be convened after the recent elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Even if Chairpersons are elected, their term runs parallel with the terms of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, which is scheduled to end in September this year by when even the elections to MCC will be due.

