MCC Budget to be presented on April 28

The outgoing Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals to present the Budget

A pre-Budget meeting was held in Mysuru on Monday. (From L to R) Former Mayor Ayub Khan, outgoing Chairperson of Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals Shobha, outgoing Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, outgoing Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Budget for 2022-23 will be presented on April 28. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held in the MCC premises on Monday.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals Ms. Shobha Mohan will read out the Budget at the meeting to be presided by Mayor Sunanada Palanetra on April 28.

A cloud of uncertainty was hanging over the MCC Budget presentation of 2022-23 in view of the expiry of the term of the Mayor and the members of all the four Standing Committees of the MCC in February this year.

The opposition JD(S) had questioned the legality of Mayor Sunanda Palanetra presiding over a meeting of the Budget after the expiry of her term. Along with the term of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the terms of the Chairpersons and members of the four standing committees of the MCC too had expired.

However, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy informed the meeting on Monday that he had sought a clarification from the Government on the matter.

The Urban Development Department officials had clarified the outgoing Mayor will not only remain in-charge till a new Mayor is elected, but can also convene a meeting for presentation of the Budget. Also, the outgoing Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals can present the Budget as per convention.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader Ashwini Ananth, who had questioned the legality of the in-charge Mayor presenting the Budget after conclusion of her term, said the Government had clarified the matter and the issue stands resolved.

Meanwhile, Ms Shobha will be reading the Budget for the second successive year. Last year as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals, she had presented out the Budget for 2021-22 online in view of COVID-19.

While Ms. Shobha had read out the Budget in the presence of only then Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda, then Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and then Commissioner Ms. Shilpa Nag, the corporators watched the proceedings online.

However, Ms. Shobha has got an opportunity to present the Budget physically this year.

Ms. Sunanda Palanetra said the presentation of Budget was imperative for the MCC to conduct financial transactions. “If the Budget is not presented before the end of this month, we will not be able to pay salaries for the pourakarmikas,” she said.

Though term of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committees had expired in February, the Government is yet to announce the reservation for the post of Mayor and Deputy for the next year to facilitate the authorities to conduct the Mayoral polls.